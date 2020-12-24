Advertisement

No Snow Alert issued in Sioux Falls, residential plowing to begin at 1 a.m. Thursday

Snow plow
Snow plow(WHSV)
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After blizzard-like conditions Wednesday in the Sioux Falls area, the city will deploy plows to remove drifting on residential streets.

Plows will be entering residential streets around 1 a.m on Thursday, December 24th.

No snow alert will be issued, and vehicles will not be ticketed or towed. People are encouraged not to park on the street over the next 24 hours.

“The city has experienced high winds throughout the day on Wednesday and will continue into the early am of Thursday,” says Dustin Hansen, Street Operations Manager. “The snow we received throughout today is now drifting. Our goal is to make sure the streets are safe for the traveling public.”

