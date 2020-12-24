Advertisement

Police searching for Sioux Falls robbery suspect

Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police are looking for man who robbed a business Wednesday night.

Police were called to a business near East 18th Street and South Cleveland Avenue for a report of a robbery.

Police say the man walked into the business, threatened an employee with a weapon and demanded money.

The man ran from the business with an undisclosed amount of money.

The employee was not hurt.

The subject is described as a male, 6′1″, skinny build, wearing a black mask, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, black coveralls or bibs, with black boots. The subject was also wearing dark gloves with another pair of gloves underneath.

If anyone has any information regarding this crime, please call CrimeStoppers at (605) 367-7007 or 877-367-7007.

