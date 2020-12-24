Snow and high winds create unsafe blizzard conditions across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - From near record highs in December Tuesday, to a Blizzard Wednesday, conditions across the state have plummeted.

Strong winds have thrown around the few inches of snow the region received, creating white-out conditions. Sioux Falls Streets Operations Manager Dustin Hansen said conditions turned bad the minute snow moved in.

“Conditions are not great. With the high winds, the 40-50 mph wind gusts, and the visibility concerns out there obviously.” Hansen said.

Hansen said crews have had an uphill battle all day, doing what they can to knock down drifts and keep roads clear.

It’s a similar situation in surrounding areas. Minnehaha County Emergency Management Director Jason Gearman said conditions went from windy, to impossible to see in minutes. Hansen said even though there won’t be much snow on the ground at the end of the day, the wind will continue to make things worse.

“The rate of the snow hasn’t been too bad. So that’s probably helped us out a little bit. If we would’ve got, you know the 5-6 inch range. This would’ve been a really tough storm, with this wind.”

Hansen said the situation will be reassessed Wednesday night. But in the meantime, crews will continue working to keep roads open.

“Last thing we want to do is shut down any commerce in Sioux Falls. I mean, that’s one of the reasons that we’re out there constantly moving the snow, is to keep people moving, getting to where they need to go.”

