Sunny and Cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We should see plenty of sunshine for our Christmas Eve day, but it is going to be a cold one! Highs will range from the single digits in the east to the 20s out west. The wind will lighten up through the day, but it will feel like it is below zero through most of, if not all of today. Wind Chill Advisories will be in effect for northeastern parts of the region until noon.

Overnight, it looks like we should have some good flying weather! We’ll be mostly clear, but it will be cold. If you’re getting your big red sleigh out, make sure you bundle up since lows will drop back into the single digits above and below zero. Temperatures should rebound nicely for Christmas day, though. There will be plenty of sunshine with highs ranging from the upper 20s in the east to the low to mid 40s out west.

Over the weekend, we’ll stay in the 30s and 40s for Saturday, but cooler air moves back in by Sunday. Highs will drop into the 20s and we’ll cool off even more for Monday with many of us back in the teens for highs. There’s a slight chance we could see a few flurries or some light snow by the middle of next week, but that should clear out in time to ring in 2021. It looks like highs to kick off the new year will be in the 20s.

