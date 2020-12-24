Unemployment claims down in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the week of Dec. 13-19, 696 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the Department of Labor and Regulation. This is a decrease of 230 claims from the prior week’s total of 926.

A total of $922,000 was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $265,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $278,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $214,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $118.8 million on Dec. 20.

The latest number of continued state claims is 4,144 for the week ending Dec. 12, an increase of 300 from the prior week’s total of 3,844. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

Benefits paid since March 16:

Regular State = $92.1 million

FPUC = $210.3 million

PUA = $18.2 million

PEUC = $3.9 million

Total = Approximately $324.5 million

