Avera St. Luke’s staff receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been a long journey, but two vaccines for COVID-19 are here in South Dakota. And for Dr. Susheel Gundewar at Avera St. Luke’s in Aberdeen, it’s a welcome sign having options, especially at regional centers.

“Some of these rural areas have less access, patients have less access to healthcare. They live far away from a health center. So it’s even more important that we vaccinate patients in rural areas.” Dr. Gundewar said.

Staff at St. Luke’s lined up Tuesday evening to receive their first of two doses towards being vaccinated, including Dr. Gundewar.

Dr. Kevin Post, Chief Medial Officer for Avera Medical Group, said in order for a vaccination campaign to be successful in the coming months, it’s healthcare workers that need to lead.

“I think it’s really a mindset of, ‘I’m taking this to help protect our patients, protect our community.’ So, people have been very engaged and involved.” Dr. Post said.

And the vaccine couldn’t come soon enough.

“The speed at which we were able to develop a safe and effective vaccine. And we are able to deliver this to remote parts of the country, it’s just amazing.” Dr. Gundewar said.

For Dr. Gundewar, the vaccine process represents the end in sight for the pandemic, something he said himself and many other healthcare staff have battled now for 10 months.

“For me, I can say that it’s been a long, painful 10 months. We’ve seen a lot of very sick people. The fact that we finally have something that we know is effective, and could prevent not just illness, but severe illness that lead patients to come into the hospital, and sometimes die. I think that’s heartwarming actually.”

It’s still a long road ahead for healthcare workers, with many long hours of vaccine distribution ahead. But it’s a process Dr. Gundewar said healthcare workers are ready to lead by example, to help bring the end of the pandemic closer.

“I really hope that more and more people come forward and take the vaccination. As healthcare workers, we are taking the lead, and we hope the people will follow.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.