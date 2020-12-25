Advertisement

Cooling off this Weekend

Clouds Roll Back in
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see the clouds roll back into the region through this evening into tonight. It will be another cool one with low temperatures dropping into the single digits to the north with low teens to the south. The wind will be fairly light, but it will still feel pretty cool.

Cloud cover will hang with us during the weekend as temperatures begin to take another tumble. Highs on Saturday will go from the lower 30s to the 20s on Sunday. A chance of light snow will be possible mainly across northern and central South Dakota on Sunday, but accumulations will be minor. An inch of snow will be possible.

Next week, we’ll begin on a quiet note on Monday, but then we are tracking our next winter storm to move into the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of heavy snow is possible along with some wind so stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jenna LeMair details her experience with COVID-19
Dakota News Now Anchor’s Ongoing Battle With COVID-19 Effects
File image
Interstate closed after 30 vehicles involved in I-90 crash
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
South Dakota congressmen respond to Trump’s defense bill veto
File image
Hazmat truck drives off road in Day County during storm

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer for Christmas Day
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Thursday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Thursday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Blizzard Conditions Today
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Wednesday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Wednesday Night Forecast