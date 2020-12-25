Cooling off this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We will see the clouds roll back into the region through this evening into tonight. It will be another cool one with low temperatures dropping into the single digits to the north with low teens to the south. The wind will be fairly light, but it will still feel pretty cool.

Cloud cover will hang with us during the weekend as temperatures begin to take another tumble. Highs on Saturday will go from the lower 30s to the 20s on Sunday. A chance of light snow will be possible mainly across northern and central South Dakota on Sunday, but accumulations will be minor. An inch of snow will be possible.

Next week, we’ll begin on a quiet note on Monday, but then we are tracking our next winter storm to move into the Midwest on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another round of heavy snow is possible along with some wind so stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we track this storm!

