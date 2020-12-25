Families changing Christmas plans due to the pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Christmas is only a day away. And for many folks, it’s going to look a lot different this year due to COVID-19. One Sioux Falls family has dealt with health issues in the past and isn’t taking any chances this year.

This year Christmas is going to look a lot different in the McCain household. Usually, they would go to Groton where around 15 to 20 family members would all gather together.

“We have family from Texas that come to Groton, from Utah that comes up there too. I have an uncle from Seattle, Washington that would come, cousins from Iowa, a different set of cousins from Chicago,” said McCain.

However, This year no one is traveling to South Dakota due to COVID.

Gina McCain’s family is also trying to be extra cautious as some family members are at high risk.

Her mom has a rare kidney cancer. And her 6-year-old twin daughters Rayna and Cora have asthma.

And getting together for Christmas has caused serious health issues in the past. In 2015, Rayna contracted Enterovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

“It’s a complete nightmare to have seen our child on a ventilator and be told that they don’t know if she could survive it,” said McCain.

“And it was just four days after Christmas that she went into the hospital so having her possibly have gotten it from someone that we were around that they didn’t even think they were sick when they came to our house or we brought her to church and were around people. So it’s just scary to think what the coronavirus could do.”

This year Christmas will be held at McCain’s home in Sioux Falls with her husband and three kids.

“Going to have some fun decorating that we’ll do like with Christmas cookies or gingerbread houses, hopefully, to make it memorable for them since we won’t be seeing family,” said McCain.

As well as do a Zoom call with their extended family.

“It definitely is not the same, but you know better safe than sorry,” said McCain.

