From the heart: Opera singer opens Argentinian restaurant in Sioux Falls

Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The owner of a new restaurant in Sioux Falls says it’s been a team effort between family and friends to open during the pandemic.

Gabriel Rivero opened Tarquin Argentinian Restaurant in the old Jacky’s restaurant on North Cliff Avenue back in October.

Rivero knows that running a restaurant requires hard work, but he says he is up to the challenge and he’s got something pretty special to offer on and off the menu.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Dave Hauck has his story.

Gabriel Rivero opened Tarquin Argentinian Restaurant in northern Sioux Falls.
Gabriel Rivero opened Tarquin Argentinian Restaurant in northern Sioux Falls.

