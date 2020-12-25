Rapid City Police respond to two crimes over Christmas holiday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Police responded to two separate crimes over the Christmas holiday. KOTA Territory News spoke with Police Chief Don Hedrick at the scene of the first crime where officers first investigated reports of gunshots in the 1000 block of Silverleaf Ave at roughly 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Police found a man who had been shot in the street upon arrival. First responders performed life-saving measures on the victim before he was then taken to Monument Health where he was later pronounced dead. The circumstances behind his death are still being investigated, and the identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Less than five hours later at 3:45 a.m. on Christmas Day, an officer was performing a traffic stop on a white sedan at the intersection of Milwaukee and Jackson Streets when one of the occupants pulled over and ran away. A second passenger exited the car armed with a shotgun. The officer fired at the subject after multiple warnings to put their weapon down, hitting the individual, and causing them to fall and drop their weapon. The officer quickly conducted life-saving measures before the person was transported to Monument Health for treatment. The condition of the subject is unknown, and the officer involved was not harmed.

Chief Hedrick said the suspect who ran away is not considered a danger to the public. Investigators are interviewing five other subjects that were in the vehicle. The Department of Criminal Investigations is conducting the rest of the investigation per law enforcement protocol for officer-involved shootings.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.