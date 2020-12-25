Salvation Army receives rare surprise in Nobles County kettle

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (Dakota News Now) - A very special surprise ended up in one Salvation Army kettle at the Hy-Vee in Worthington.

A gold Krugerrand coin from South Africa was anonymously dropped into the kettle and holds a value of just over $900.

It happens occasionally, and when it does, it must be turned into headquarters within 24 hours.

Rural Minnesota appeared to have some uncanny luck this year with the rare coin in Meeker and Nobles Counties.

Kim Schwich, the regional coordinator for the Salvation Army, explained how much this meant for the affected communities.

