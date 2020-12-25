Solberg’s record-setting career isn’t quite done at Northwestern

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -With the GPAC season over, the honors keep pouring in for Shane Solberg of Northwestern who had a record-setting career catching passes for the Red Raiders.

There’s no doubt he will be a 3-time All-American, but the Red Raiders season won’t be over until spring when they start the football playoffs in April. Up until this point, Shane has caught passes for almost 4,500 yards in his career playing for Matt McCarty. And while the recent Athlete of the Week doesn’t look the part of a physical receiver at first glance, don’t be fooled.

His hard work has really paid off with a tremendous career that Red Raider fans hope culminates with a national title in the spring. And no-one appreciates what Shane has done more than his coach. ”He’s a kid who really dominates the details. And he just plays with great effort every single play and so you love guys like that. Shane is strong. He’s a lot stronger. He’s one of our hardest workers and he definitely catches people off guard. He has amazing body control and he’s a threat to score every time he touches the ball,” says Matt McCarty, Northwestern Football Coach.

He’s caught 262 so far in his career and 46 of them have ended up in the end zone. That’s a pretty incredible percentage. It’s better than once every 6 catches or 18 percent of the time he catches a ball that it goes to the house. And it was an amazing 27% his senior year so far. This fall Shane caught 58 balls for 1,288 yards and 15 TD’s and had a pair of games with 200 yards receiving.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.