Stampede players love the home ice and also just being back playing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Stampede’s game Wednesday night against Sioux City was postponed until January 14th because of the severe weather. They will hit the ice again on Saturday against a very good Fargo Force team that has the second best record in the USHL... But the Herd have the best fans and by far the best home ice in the league. And the players really enjoy the home ice ice advantage that gives them.

And they all have fond memories of that very first time they stepped on the ice for a home game at the Premier Center. ”Yeah it was crazy. I’d never played in front of that many fans. It’s a special building to play in. It’s the best building in our league, so it’s really special,” says Josh Phillips, Stampede Defenseman.

And they not only are happy to be back playing in this building, but just having that routine back in their lives. And they realize how lucky they are to be back playing hockey. ”It’s so good to get back into a routine after having 6 months of just not knowing what to do. You’re kind of just around the house, just working out and skating. But like to get back into a routine and you’re with the boys and you’re all having a good time, we’re really fortunate. We’re lucky and it’s been great to be back so far,” says Will Dineen, Stampede Forward.

And Josh was having to drive 2 hours just to skate. Needless to say they are thrilled to be back as veteran leaders of this young team with the season resuming Saturday night against another I-29 arch rival.

