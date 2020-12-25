Vermillion businesses team up to feed hundreds on Christmas

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This holiday season, the pandemic is forcing many to stay home and not be with their loved ones. So a few Vermillion businesses came together to give a free meal to those who may be alone.

Roughly three weeks ago, a conversation between the owner of Valiant Vineyards Winery and his wife sparked an idea to help others on Christmas day.

“There’s a lot of people suffering, not just from the pandemic but from all kinds of problems, so we thought it would be nice to have a free Christmas meal for those people who are home alone today on Christmas,” said Valiant Vineyards Winery Owner Eldon Nygaard.

So, Nygaard teamed up with Hy-Vee and the Vermillion Area Chamber and Development Company to feed between 200-300 people on Christmas day.

With help from many volunteers, local residents who pre-registered online came to Valiant Vineyards for curbside pickup, free of charge.

“It’s huge, it’s amazing that there is that kind of help out there for people especially this year maybe it’s a little tighter with presents and food and not being able to see family. At least you’ll know you’ll get a good meal,” Vermillion resident Zach Pugh said.

Thanks to a few volunteers, delivery service was also available.

“We have a pastor, for example, delivering to a fellow who is dying of cancer in his home and he has no one there. The same pastor is delivering to three different people who have COVID,” Nygaard said.

Nygaard is also sending nearly 100 meals to the senior center, where food on Christmas isn’t usually available.

He adds that an event like this one exemplifies all the good in South Dakota.

“This is the community spirit that’s shared throughout the state of South Dakota, we just happen to think of it and put the resources together. It’s making for a better Christmas,” said Nygaard.

