Winner girls building depth in quest of defending state title

Warriors look to defend state title from 2019 with very deep team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WINNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Winner girls had their 49-game win streak snapped last Friday in Hartford. Two years ago the Warriors won the state title and were the favorite to win it again last year when things came to a hault in March because of the pandemic. But they have all but one player back from that talented team and appear to be very motivated to end up on top again this year.

Larry Aaker, Winner Girls Basketball Coach says, ”We return 4 starters from last season, so we’ve got a lot of girls that have been playing a lot of basketball. We’ve got a lot of key pieces back and right now we’re just really focusing on getting better each and every day and then developing some depth.”

The Warriors are led by junior Bella Swedlund, our Karl’s TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week who had 28 in this video, a win at Fort Pierre. So if they can develop even more depth to a really good team that’s not good news for the rest of the state.

