Airport travel increases as holiday season sets in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although the ongoing pandemic has slowed down holiday travel at airports compared to years past, that hasn’t stopped millions from flying this week.

Air travel has slowly been increasing since the onset of the pandemic in March. According to the TSA, 846,520 people were screened through airport security checkpoints on Christmas Eve, nearly a third of the traffic from a year ago. That has health experts worried about what it could do to the already increasing number of COVID-19 cases across the country.

“This type of travel is risky. Particularly if people start congregating, when they get to their destination in larger crowds in indoor settings, I’m afraid that if in fact we see this happen, we will have a surge that’s superimposed upon the difficult situation we are already. And so it could be a very difficult January coming up. If these things happen.” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The numbers from Christmas Eve come off of six straight days of more than a million daily passengers nationwide, as travelers try to make it to their destinations.

And those effects aren’t just in larger airports. In Sioux Falls, passengers flying into the city noted that while there wasn’t nearly as many people in airports as there have been in previous years, it’s still more than they expected. A few flights in from Minneapolis, Chicago, and Phoenix Friday afternoon saw busier traffic to the airport.

