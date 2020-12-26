Canton man finds birth family through DNA search

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bruce Henke had a great childhood with loving parents. He always knew he was loved, and knew he was adopted.

“I did ancestry.com because I was just curious at some of my background,” said Henke.

A DNA match showed a close relative, who turned out to be his niece, Ashley Olson. She confirmed the connection and reached out to her Mom who knew Bruce was out there somewhere.

“I was like, I have some good news for you I think this is your brother,” said Olson.

Bruce’s family tree grew by a lot that day.

“I found out I have three full sisters they are now living in Denver,” said Henke.

Bruce knew very little about his birth family, his sisters Ashley, Patti, Laura, and Rosita answered his questions.

“My mother placed me for adoption. Then later on my birth mother and father got married, had three children. Later on, were divorced,” said Henke.

The four siblings gathered last fall.

“He seemed very much like anyone who could have been in our family.” said Patti.

“In the midst of the COVID you just want it to like run up and hug him,” said Rosita.

“She wished she could have found him. Just to be with him. He was definitely loved,” said Laura.

And the children’s father, Ruben, will join with them as soon as the pandemic wanes.

The two families are intertwining. Bruce’s sisters look forward to a visit to meet the family who adopted him. Both Moms’ names: Shirley, their birthdays: one day apart.

“It doesn’t diminish the other relatives I’ve had, but it’s just not I’ve got more of them,” said Henke.

