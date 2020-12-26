Johnston enjoys his team’s success as Jacks make national polls for second time this season

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU women were ranked 22nd in the national poll 2 weeks ago before road losses at Kansas State and Northern Iowa. But the Jacks have responded with 4 straight wins and have now beaten 3 ranked teams already this season and are 25th this week and making tons of big plays to win those games.

And Aaron Johnston is loving every minute of his team’s success. ”I really think it’s just been those big shots, big plays and that’s fun to see. Those are hard to do. As much as I just described them as simple things, until you’ve been out there on the court in game pressure with people flying at you, you don’t know what it’s like to have to do that. So I think our team’s executing in crunch time, in key moments incredibly well and I’m really proud of them for that. Excited about the fact that we can get better, but that’s a good way to start the season,” says Johnston.

And AJ told us on Calling All Sports recently and told us that he welcomed the national attention the ranking brings to his team even though it’s early in the season. And he also knows from experience how hard it is for a mid major to stay in the polls as well. So getting back in a second time so quickly after 2 losses is really impressive.

