Light Snow Tonight and Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we’ve enjoyed a couple of mild days, we’ll be in for more cloud cover tonight and Sunday which will include some minor snowfall to take place. Light accumulations are likely over central and eastern South Dakota and stretching into portions of southwestern Minnesota, northwestern Iowa, and northeastern Nebraska. Much of the area will see an inch of snow or less, but some isolated higher totals will be possible.

As the snow clears Sunday night, we’ll see some sunshine along with a few clouds on Monday. The weather will be quiet that day as all eyes will be on a potential winter storm moving through the Midwest beginning Tuesday morning. We’ll be looking at the threat for more snowfall than what we saw with last week’s blizzard. The wind will be an issue, but it doesn’t look to be as strong as it was last week.

Regardless, traveling will be heavily impacted not just locally on Tuesday but throughout much of the Midwest as this system slowly moves east throughout Wednesday. Conditions locally will begin to improve gradually throughout the day on Wednesday, but make sure to stay with your First Alert Weather Team in the coming days as we let you know what to expect.

By the end of this upcoming week, the weather will be staying quiet with temperatures hovering right where they should be this time of the year - generally in the 20′s for highs and single digits to some lower teens for morning lows.

