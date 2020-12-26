Murray wants his Stampede to play fast-paced hockey

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Saturday night Marty Murray gets his Stampede back on home ice after Wednesday’s game got postponed because of the weather. The Herd will try to get back to the .500 mark with a win over the red-hot Fargo Force who have lost only one all season.

For brand new head coach Marty Murray, it’s a crash course in getting to know his team and the league. But he was looking forward to it from the day he was hired. And he’s excited to be the new guy in charge of such a great franchise.

So what kind of a team does Marty want his Stampede to be? ”Well I think it starts with the focus on the ice and we’ll focus off the ice too. We want to build good character kids that can leave the program and develop into good young men. I think that’s a priority and then from on the ice we want to be a hard-working team that competes their tales off every day. I was an offensive player when I played and that’s what I liked to coach in Minot. We want to have the puck. We want to play with speed and transition and I think if we can buy into that, I think we could do some good things in the games,” says Murray.

The Herd have shown some great flashes of what it yet to come. T^hey’ve also had problems closing out wins. But as they grow together as a team this should be a fun bunch to watch as the season progresses.

