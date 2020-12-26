Sioux Falls Floral Shop Helps Spread Holiday Cheer
Busy December for Josephine’s
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s a Christmas season that most of us have never experienced before, as the pandemic has fewer people spending the holidays together this year. The silver lining is people are still finding ways to spread some cheer. Photojournalist Dave Hauck shows us how one Sioux Falls floral shop is helping.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.