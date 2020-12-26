South Dakota reports 417 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Health reported 417 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths on Saturday.

The new report brings the death toll to 1,446 and overall positive cases to 96,963 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Active cases slightly declined with 7,089 currently in the state.

Hospital bed usage is showing a slight decline with 10.5% of COVID-19 patients occupying staffed hospital beds, and staffed adult ICU beds scaled down to 27.5%.

289 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 5,533 residents have been hospitalized for the virus.

