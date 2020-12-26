Advertisement

Union Gospel Mission helps bring a Merry Christmas to those in need

By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is no Stranger to helping the not so fortunate. Today they wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer.

Organizers distributed some Christmas presents and provided Christmas dinners to those in need.

“We have been collecting toys and clothes, stuff from the community of Sioux Falls and surrounding areas for the last five months,” said Eric Weber, CEO of the Union Gospel Mission of Sioux Falls. “We want to make sure that during all this stuff that going on in our community, that were able to help people.”

Nearly 50 volunteers come to support their Christmas efforts, some bring their whole families.

“Presents are awesome, gifts are wonderful to get but stuff like this is heart changing and that last so much longer.” said Cara Dehaan, a Christmas volunteer.

