34-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday

Police lights
Police lights(KKTV)
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:59 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One man died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash west of Sioux Falls.

According to officials, around 7:30 A.M. a 2000 Lexus SUV was driving southbound on LaMesa Drive when the driver failed to stop at the intersection of SD Highway 38. The SUV then collided with a 2013 Honda Pilot that was eastbound on SD Highway 38.

Both vehicles ended up in the south ditch.

According to authorities, the 34-year-old male driver of the Lexus SUV was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old female driver of the Honda Pilot was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. She was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital by private vehicle.

Names of the two people involved are not yet being released pending notification to family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

