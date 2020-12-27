Family brings 'Card my Yard,' to Sioux Falls

(Dakota News Now) Sioux Falls, S.D. - A family out of Sioux Falls has started a unique business called, “Card my Yard.” Photojournalist Sam Tastad spoke with the Johnson family today.

“It’s kind of nice to come out and stage it a little bit,” Card my Yard co-owner Dave Johnson said.

“We tried to order a card for the yard back in May for our daughter’s birthday, and there was a couple places doing it and they were booked,” Card my Yard co-owner Jeannie Johnson said. “We got to thinking, and Sioux Falls needs more of this and then we came across ‘Card my Yard,’ which was started in Texas by two stay at home moms. Interviewed us and said we were a good fit.”

“We are about ready to go ‘Card the Yard,’ for abuela,” Jeannie said.

“We typically go out in teams and so when you got brother, sister, and myself, daughter, Jeannie and son, there’s some good quality time spent as we are going out setting up cards or picking them up,” Dave said.

“You know things have been so rough in 2020. It brings a lot of joy to people and that was our whole goal,” Jeannie said.

“We’ve done cards for young kids and when we see pictures, and videos afterwards when kids jump up and down, they are smiling from ear to ear. That’s really awesome,” Dave said.

“We love the opportunity to support in particular health care providers, the educators. They are the ones really, really in the tough spot,” Dave said.

“Health care workers and teachers to us, are the heroes out there because we are trying to keep our kids in school, healthy and educated, and all the health care people are trying to keep all those people well and they have to stay well,” Jeannie said.

“I think people became more aware of it during the pandemic, but we don’t see it going away anytime soon. Whenever you drive by any of them, it just puts a smile on your face and that’s what is so fun. Sneaking around at night, setting up peoples yards and then seeing them all excited,” Jeannie said.

“Good job!” said Dave.

