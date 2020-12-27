Flyers Second Varsity Team Wins Battle Of Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Flyers were guaranteed a victory on Sunday at the Scheels IcePlex.

And they were also guaranteed a defeat.

That’s what happens when the two boy’s varsity hockey programs in Sioux Falls met up for what would be an entertaining shootout. The Flyers second boys varsity team improved to 8-0 on the year with a 5-4 victory.

The varsity one squad fell to 1-3.

Max Mohr had a goal and assist for BV 2 and Jorgen Kouri netted what would turn out to be the game-winning at 10:54 of the second period, capping a four goal outburst in that frame that gave the Flyers a 5-2 lead.

BV 1 would score twice in the third but could not get the equalizer. Emmet Hansen led them with a goal and three assists.

