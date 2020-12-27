Gyms expect more members after New Years despite Covid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most common new year’s resolutions each year is exercising more.

Despite the Covid Pandemic still happening, gyms are sure that this resolution will mean more business.

“With the new year obviously, everyone is setting their goals,” said Aaron Kerkvliet, Climbing Operation Manager at Frontier Climbing and fitness. “Have something to kind of get that excitement going into the next year.”

The challenges of Covid proved difficult for fitness centers, just like so many other businesses.

But with the new year upon gyms feel they can get more members, but they know that keeping those members is the most difficult part.

“You know when you are not in a routine, it’s kind of hard to pick up a routine and it takes a certain number of times sticking to that routine before it’s kind of just becomes a habit,” said Jennifer Espinosa, Studio Manager at Orangetheory fitness.

For the gyms that made it through 2020, they feel like anything is possible.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.