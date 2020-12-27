Advertisement

Gyms expect more members after New Years despite Covid

Gyms expect more members to join for the new year
Gyms expect more members to join for the new year(Dakota News Now)
By Kevin Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of the most common new year’s resolutions each year is exercising more.

Despite the Covid Pandemic still happening, gyms are sure that this resolution will mean more business.

“With the new year obviously, everyone is setting their goals,” said Aaron Kerkvliet, Climbing Operation Manager at Frontier Climbing and fitness. “Have something to kind of get that excitement going into the next year.”

The challenges of Covid proved difficult for fitness centers, just like so many other businesses.

But with the new year upon gyms feel they can get more members, but they know that keeping those members is the most difficult part.

“You know when you are not in a routine, it’s kind of hard to pick up a routine and it takes a certain number of times sticking to that routine before it’s kind of just becomes a habit,” said Jennifer Espinosa, Studio Manager at Orangetheory fitness.

For the gyms that made it through 2020, they feel like anything is possible.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DNA match showed a close relative, who turned out to be his niece, Ashley Olson. She...
Canton man finds birth family through DNA search
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Jenna LeMair details her experience with COVID-19
Dakota News Now Anchor’s Ongoing Battle With COVID-19 Effects
Gabriel Rivero opened Tarquin Argentinian Restaurant in northern Sioux Falls.
From the heart: Opera singer opens Argentinian restaurant in Sioux Falls
The moves came after Trump also appeared to threaten to veto the coronavirus relief bill just...
South Dakota congressmen respond to Trump’s defense bill veto

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 417 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths Saturday
Although the ongoing pandemic has slowed down holiday travel at airports compared to years...
Airport travel increases as holiday season sets in
A DNA match showed a close relative, who turned out to be his niece, Ashley Olson. She...
Canton man finds birth family through DNA search