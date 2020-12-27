Hosting Division One Conference Tournaments & Second Crossover Classic In Discussion For Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In a year unlike any other the Sanford Pentagon seemed perfectly tailored to host basketball during a global pandemic.

That led to the biggest season of events in the Pentagon’s short history, one they think will be sustainable even after the world returns to something like normal.

”We’ve called it kind of loading the cannon for 2021. We’ve stockpiled a lot of goodwill, we’ve showcased the facility to the country, to a lot of different teams and conferences that hadn’t been here before.” Sanford Pentagon VP of Operations Jesse Smith says.

That any teams played in the Sanford Pentagon at times seemed a stretch, especially leading up to the Crossover Classic as seven teams pulled out.

“There were certainly some tense moments waiting for test results to come back from teams and travel parties. Kind of huddled around the printer waiting for the results to come in and keeping our fingers crossed that they were negative.” Smith says.

In order to facilitate the games, the Pentagon took a page from the NBA Playoff bubble in Orlando.

“When the NBA went into Florida that was considered kind of the epicenter of the pandemic. And so we were able to draw off of that experience and paint the picture for them. I told a lot of the teams you’re not coming to South Dakota, you’re coming to the Sanford Sports Complex. You are landing at the airport, you are getting on your bus on the runway, going to the hotel and you are either at the hotel or at the Pentagon.” Smith says.

All 22 games were played with no cancellations or positive COVID-19 tests. And the rest of the NCAA has taken notice as they begin to look toward March Madness.

“We have had conversations with multiple conferences talking about the what if scenarios for their conference tournaments. So we’re in those conversations and we’ll see where they lead.” Smith says.

Whether or not more Division One games come to the Pentagon, the facility will still be busy and remain as is each week with youth, high school and Augustana basketball games all starting, including the AA girl’s state tournament in March.

And Smith says the Pentagon will remain a player in college basketball even when there’s more competition after the pandemic ends.

“We’ve started talking about Crossover Classic 2 and that includes the partners we had this year. The basketball experience they get when they’re here is unlike anything else in the country. You can practice here, you can watch film here, you can do it all under one roof and teams appreciate that.”

