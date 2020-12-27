Man dies after fatal one-vehicle crash in Pennington County

KEYSTONE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 63-year-old man died in a one-vehicle crash east of Keystone early Sunday morning.

According to officials, at 2:33 A.M. the 2017 Kia Sportage Ex was traveling on SD Highway 40 when it left the roadway, entered the north ditch and rolled.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the only person in the vehicle.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.