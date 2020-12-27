Advertisement

More Snow by Tuesday

Tracking A Potential Winter Storm
By Tyler Roney
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the light snow wraps up today, make sure to give yourself a little bit of extra time on those roads. Some of them are very slippery combining the light snow and some of the melting and refreezing we saw Saturday night and into this morning. Clouds will clear out overnight tonight leaving us with morning lows in the single digits for many of us on Monday morning.

The weather will be quiet for Monday as all eyes will be on a potential winter storm moving through the Midwest beginning Tuesday morning. We’ll be looking at the threat for more snowfall than what we saw with last week’s blizzard. The wind will be an issue, but it doesn’t look to be as strong as it was last week.

Regardless, traveling will be heavily impacted not just locally on Tuesday but throughout much of the Midwest as this system slowly moves east throughout Wednesday. Conditions locally will begin to improve gradually throughout the day on Wednesday, but make sure to stay with your First Alert Weather Team in the coming days as we let you know what to expect.

By the end of this upcoming week, the weather will be staying quiet with temperatures hovering right where they should be this time of the year - generally in the 20′s for highs and single digits to some lower teens for morning lows.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DNA match showed a close relative, who turned out to be his niece, Ashley Olson. She...
Canton man finds birth family through DNA search
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
SD COVID
South Dakota reports 417 new coronavirus cases, 16 additional deaths Saturday
Police lights
34-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday
Jenna LeMair details her experience with COVID-19
Dakota News Now Anchor’s Ongoing Battle With COVID-19 Effects

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Saturday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warmer for Christmas Day
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Thursday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Thursday Night Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Blizzard Conditions Today