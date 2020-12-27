More Snow by Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the light snow wraps up today, make sure to give yourself a little bit of extra time on those roads. Some of them are very slippery combining the light snow and some of the melting and refreezing we saw Saturday night and into this morning. Clouds will clear out overnight tonight leaving us with morning lows in the single digits for many of us on Monday morning.

The weather will be quiet for Monday as all eyes will be on a potential winter storm moving through the Midwest beginning Tuesday morning. We’ll be looking at the threat for more snowfall than what we saw with last week’s blizzard. The wind will be an issue, but it doesn’t look to be as strong as it was last week.

Regardless, traveling will be heavily impacted not just locally on Tuesday but throughout much of the Midwest as this system slowly moves east throughout Wednesday. Conditions locally will begin to improve gradually throughout the day on Wednesday, but make sure to stay with your First Alert Weather Team in the coming days as we let you know what to expect.

By the end of this upcoming week, the weather will be staying quiet with temperatures hovering right where they should be this time of the year - generally in the 20′s for highs and single digits to some lower teens for morning lows.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.