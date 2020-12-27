Advertisement

South Dakota reports 427 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Sunday

Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The south Dakota Department of Health reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the state Sunday.

The total number of virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 1,446.

There are currently 6,695 active cases in the state.

The newly reported cases bring the total to 97,390. Of that total, 89,249 residents are considered recovered.

There is currently 274 people hospitalized for the virus. According to the South Dakota Department of Health, coronavirus patients occupy 10% of staffed hospital beds and 26.3% of ICU beds in the state. 48% of hospital beds and 41.5% of ICU beds are still available.

In total, 5,561 South Dakotans have been hospitalized due to the virus.

