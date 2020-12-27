Stampede Finally Stop Fargo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede finally broke the enigma that is the Fargo Force with a 2-0 victory after failing in their first four tries this season.

Sam Rhodes and Dan Russell scored for the Stampede, while goaltender Noah Grannan earned the shutout in net after stopping all 19 shots faced.Heading into tonight’s game the Stampede was 0-3-1 against the Fargo Force this season.

The Herd opened the scoring with a goal from Sam Rhodes at the 8:59 mark of the first period. Defenseman Dante Fantauzzi disrupted a pass in the defensive zone that was picked up by Garrett Pinoniemi for the two-on-one breakaway with Rhodes. Pinoniemi put a perfect pass on the stick of Rhodes and beat goaltender Brennan Boynton top shelf.

The Herd maintained the 1-0 lead through the remaining of the next two periods, before Dan Russel scored with 41 seconds remaining in regulation on the empty net. Noah Grannan earned his first career United States Hockey League shutout, while the Stampede outshot the Force 31 to 19.

The Stampede are 6-6-1 on the season and third in the Western Conference standings. The team returns to the PREMIER Center for an annual New Year’s Eve special game on Friday, December 31 against the Fargo Force at 7:05 p.m.

-Recap Courtesy SF Stampede

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.