Authorities make second arrest in shooting death of Sioux Falls teen

Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police have made a second arrest in connection with the shooting death of a Sioux Falls teen earlier this month.

16-year-old Ali Khalifa Ahmed was arrested on Saturday on first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and first-degree robbery charges. He was arrested at a residence in the 900 block of N. West Avenue.

On December 9, 16-year-old Ephraim Duolo Shulue was killed during an attempted drug rip. Police say Ahmed and 17-year-old Sembel Sale was with Shulue for a marijuana deal. Shulue and Sale entered a car with two others and attempted to rob the people they were meeting to buy marijuana.

Shulue was shot during an argument. Police say Ahmed and Sale left Shulue at the scene to die.

While Ahmed and Sale did not fire the bullet that killed Shulue, Lt. Terrance Matia said they are still being charged with murder because they were involved in the crime that resulted in his death. Lt. Matia says

Sale was arrested Wednesday morning at a home in the 900 block of East 6th Street, where police executed a search warrant. He’s charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, and attempted robbery.

Sioux Falls Police arrested Sembel Sale Wednesday morning for the death of Ephraim Duolo Shulue.
Sioux Falls Police arrested Sembel Sale Wednesday morning for the death of Ephraim Duolo Shulue.(Dakota News Now)

Police are still looking for Devon Moses Montileaux, 17. Police say he fired the shot that killed Shulue. He’s wanted on first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder charges.

