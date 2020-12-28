Advertisement

Breonna Taylor sculpture vandalized in Oakland, Calif.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”
The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”(Source: KGO/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - Police are investigating after a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month was vandalized.

The ceramic bust is displayed in downtown Oakland with the phrase, “Say her name Breonna Taylor.”

Police say a report was filed, and they are now investigating the vandalism.

The artist, Leo Carson, said he intends to repair the sculpture as soon as possible. He says the vandalism felt like an attack on Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Carson has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay the cost of the repair.

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency room technician, was shot by police when officers entered her Louisville home in March.

Her death sparked anger and nationwide demonstrations.

Copyright 2020 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Returned to play nine days after hunting accident on 12-21-20
Damon Wilkinson & De Smet Counting Blessings After Recovering From Hunting Accident
Police lights
34-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
After naming Nashville bombing suspect, focus turns to motive
A DNA match showed a close relative, who turned out to be his niece, Ashley Olson. She...
Canton man finds birth family through DNA search

Latest News

South Dakota reports 267 new COVID-19 cases Monday
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
Trump reluctantly signs COVID aid bill with stimulus checks, sparks fresh fight in GOP
Some Home Depot ceiling fans are being recalled over blades that can detach, posing a potential...
Ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled over blades that can fly off
Deputies were notified about the remains near Prescott on Saturday and an examination confirmed...
Human body parts found discarded at 2 sites in Arizona