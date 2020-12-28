Damon Wilkinson & De Smet Counting Blessings After Recovering From Hunting Accident

DE SMET, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At 6′7′, sophomore Damon Wilkinson is a big piece off the De Smet Bulldogs bench.

“We were really looking forward to him coming in this year and really contributing. He helped us a lot last year.” De Smet Head Coach Jeff Gruenhagen says.

And indeed it might be Damon’s height that saved his life on December 12th when he was pheasant hunting near Manchester.

“(Damon’s Cousin) Colt (Wilkinson) called me and he said Damon just got shot. And I was like, what? And then he’s like there’s no holes but he has like 58 BB’s inside of him.” De Smet Junior Guard Kalen Garry says.

“There’s just that gray area of six, eight, ten hours where you don’t know how it’s going to go and it does effect these kids a lot.” Gruenhagen says.

“We were speechless for a while. I mean, it was crazy.” Garry says.

“(I was shot) in the lower abdomen. I’m lucky I’m as tall as I am.” De Smet Sophomore Center Damon Wilkinson says.

“Damon was able to Snapchat them back to see that he was okay and talking and everything.” Gruenhagen says.

“We had a basketball game on Tuesday against Clark/Willow Lake and I asked them if I could be ready to play on that game. I felt like I was going to miss about the whole season.” Wilkinson says.

After initially being limited to lifting no more than 20 pounds, Damon exceeded expectations after surgery.

“Amazing the things they do with scopes now so they don’t have to put a bunch of stitches in. So it was just up to him. We couldn’t hurt him anymore, it was just the pain he could tolerate.” Gruenhagen says.

“He was thinking maybe come back December 31st. But we had shootaround today at one and he came to shootaround and was like ‘Kalen watch this!” He goes up and dunks it!” Garry says.

“I was feeling good so I said I was going to play!” Damon says.

Returning 9 days after his accident, Damon scored nine points in more than ten minutes against Dell Rapids Saint Mary, proving he had a heart just as big as his frame.

“Felt great! It actually felt awesome! Felt great that everyone has my back and the whole community is there for me.” Wilkinson says.

