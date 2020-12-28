Advertisement

Following legislative losses, South Dakota Democratic Party looks to rebuild in 2021

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite financial issues and more lost legislative candidates, the South Dakota Democratic Party is looking for improvements next year.

Party Chairman Randy Seiler says they will still promote important issues, including fair wages and unemployment.

Seiler tells Dakota Radio Group the organization has solved most of its financial problems, and that they have a blueprint to rebuild the party.

The state’s Democratic Party has added more full-time staff and will use the off year to reach out to their base, Seiler said.

