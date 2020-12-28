Great Bear Ski Valley begins season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After one of the warmest Decembers in memory, skiing has returned to Great Bear Recreation Park near Sioux Falls.

The slopes opened for limited skiing and snowboarding runs Monday with the tubing hill set to open sometime later this week.

On a regular year, the park would have opened weeks ago but 2020 hasn’t been a regular year on many fronts, including snowfall.

“This year it was kind of frustrating,” said General Manager Dan Grider. “We just didn’t have the temperatures to make any snow. Heck, last Tuesday it was 53 degrees. So we got the cold front, we were ready for, it made a lot of snow and we are going to continue to make snow until we get the hill 100%.”

Great Bear is making up for lost time by offering extended hours over the holiday break. The park is open until 11:30 on New Year’s Eve, with fireworks at midnight, and will stay open until 10 Friday and Saturday.

