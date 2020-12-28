‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive kicks off in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During this season of giving you could make a life-saving donation.

The 25th annual “Heroes Behind the Badges” blood drive kicked off Monday in Sioux Falls. The drive is a competition between Sioux Falls Police and Firefighters to see who can get the most donations. All of the donations received stay in the area.

There is one significant change this year. Due to COVID-19, you will need to schedule an appointment.

“Our goal is to fill up our schedule so that we can optimize and maximize the potential for collections during this event. Our hope is to collect 1,000 units of blood during this time and basically supply the two weeks between Christmas and New Year’s,” says Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg.

The blood drive runs until January 8th. You can find a list of times and places below. cbblifeblood.org/register/

Thursday, December 24 at Flyboy Donuts (East 10th St.) from 7 am to 10:30 am

Thursday, December 24at Flyboy Donuts (Bridges Shopping Center/57th St. & Western Ave) from 7 am to 10:30 am

Monday, December 28 at Original Pancake House (W. 41st St. & Kiwanis Ave.) between 7 to 10 am and 11:30 am to 3 pm

Monday, December 28 at Camille’s Sidewalk Café (41st St. & Grange Ave) between 9 am to 12:30 pm and 2 to 4 pm

Tuesdsay, December 29 at Hy-Vee (3020 E. 10th St.) between 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 to 5 pm

Wednesday, December 30 at Scheels All Sport (41st St. & Western Ave) between 9 am to 1 pm and 2:30 to 5 pm

Thursday, December 31 at Fire House Subs (3504 W. 41st St.) between 11 am to 3 pm

Thursday, December 31 at Fire House Subs (5200 Arrowhead Pkwy) between 11 am to 3 pm

Saturday, January 2 at Remedy Brewing Co. (401 E. 8th St. #120) between 11 am to 4 pm

Monday, January 4 at JJ’s Wine & Spirits (3000 W. 57th St.) between 9 am to 5 pm

Wednesday, January 6 at Midwest Communications (500 S. Phillips Ave) between 6 am to 10 am

Wednesday, January 6 at Washington Pavilion (301 S. Main Ave) between 12 pm to 4 pm

Friday, January 8 at Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Headquarters (2820 S.Minnesota Ave) between 8 am to 10:30 am and 12 pm to 4 pm

Friday, January 8 at Sioux Falls Police Dept. Headquarters (320 W. 4th St.) between 8 am to 10:30 am and 12 pm to 4 pm

Avera McKennan: Monday – Thursday: 8:00 am to 6:00 p.m. or Friday: 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sanford USD Medical Center: Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 7:00 am to 5:00 pm or Tuesday, Thursday: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

