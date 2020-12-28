Advertisement

Iowa’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering

Neil Bennett works on rehabilitation exercises during his long recovery from COVID-19.
Neil Bennett works on rehabilitation exercises during his long recovery from COVID-19.(Scott Saville/KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa - It has been nearly 10 months since Neil Bennett of Iowa City became Iowa’s first person hospitalized for the coronavirus.

The 74-year-old is still dealing with the impact. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Bennett was admitted to a hospital in early March.

Though he long ago returned home, Bennett still uses a cane and walker and undergoes physical therapy and pulmonary rehabilitation to build up strength in his body and lungs.

Bennett says he sometimes becomes impatient with his progress and craves a sense of normalcy. He urges people to wear a mask, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently.

