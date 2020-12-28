Advertisement

Tuesday Snow

Accumulating Snow for Many
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The weather will be quiet for Monday as all eyes will be on a potential winter storm moving through the Midwest beginning Tuesday morning. We’ll be looking at the threat for more snowfall than what we saw with last week’s blizzard. The wind will be an issue, but it doesn’t look to be as strong as it was last week.

Regardless, traveling will be heavily impacted not just locally on Tuesday but throughout much of the Midwest as this system slowly moves east throughout Wednesday. Conditions locally will begin to improve gradually throughout the day on Wednesday, but make sure to stay with your First Alert Weather Team in the coming days as we let you know what to expect.

By the end of this upcoming week, the weather will be staying quiet with temperatures hovering right where they should be this time of the year - generally in the 20s for highs and single digits to some lower teens for morning lows.

