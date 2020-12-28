Warm weather delays ice fishing season, winter activities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The warmer weather the last month of 2020 has put many winter activities on hold, and it hasn’t been until the last couple of weeks that people are getting a chance to enjoy those.

As many took advantage the nice weather that December had to offer this year, there was a crowd that was waiting on winter.

“We didn’t even get snow until a couple of days ago, so it hasn’t been really cold. It got a little bit cold before there was any snow and we came out on the (December) 20th and there was good ice but then the next day it was 50 (degrees),” said ice fisherman Lucas Koolstra.

“Only until recently did we have any snow, and so when you’re talking about outdoor recreational activities it was pretty limited,” Todd Heitkamp said.

Heitkamp owns Dakota Angler in Sioux Falls and says the last couple of weeks people have been dealing with early ice, which usually comes at the beginning of December. Forcing them to pay close attention to ice thickness.

“People will not walk out, and we don’t recommend people walk out on anything less than 3-4 inches of ice and for most people that’s even too thin. So, then you’re talking 5 to 6 inches, and right now many of the lakes around the area have safe, or reasonably safe ice as far as thickness is concerned,” Heitkamp said.

To be sure the ice is safe, there are a few steps.

“Some of the main things that we want people to do is check with local bait shops and people in the local area to find out how thick the ice is around the area. Also, you need to take some safety precautions such as having safety picks around your neck so that if you do fall through you can pull yourself up. A spud bar to test the thickness of the ice as you’re moving forward,” Heitkamp added.

In a year focused on social distancing, Dakota Angler is seeing more people wanting to get involved in fishing.

“With COVID, throughout the summer we’ve been extremely busy because this is one activity that people can enjoy with their family and ice fishing is no different,” said Heitkamp.

Heitkamp added that even though it has been cold lately he advises to keep a close eye on those temperatures and the weather moving forward as it’s been inconsistent this season.

