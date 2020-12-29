10pm Sportscast Monday, December 28th
Moore is Knights leader and Parkston Classic sees top-ranked teams victorious
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Izzy Moore is the oldest of 5 girls, so it’s natural that she’s a born leader on the basketball court for O’Gorman. Learn more about our Athlete of the Week and see highlights from the Parkston Classic where the Viborg-Hurley and Corsica-Stickney girls were winners along with the Dakota Valley boys.
Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.