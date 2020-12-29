Advertisement

Arguments filed in suit against legal pot in South Dakota

Cannabis flower at an Alaskan dispensary.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. - More arguments are being filed in a lawsuit seeking to overturn a citizen-approved constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana. Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller filed a lawsuit last month challenging the constitutionality of the amendment, which legalized the cultivation, transport, possession and sale of marijuana in in the state. Plaintiffs are arguing in court filings that the amendment violates the South Dakota Constitution in harmful ways, while the defendants say it doesn’t and that the lawsuit was filed too late. South Dakota in November became the first state to legalize recreational and medical pot on the same ballot.

