Authorities respond to crash involving snowplow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a snowplow Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash happened near I-29 and Summit.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is advising drivers to slow down, buckle up, and use caution.

Authorities have not yet given an update if there were any injuries.

