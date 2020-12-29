Advertisement

Authorities respond to crash involving snowplow

The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a snowplow Tuesday afternoon.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a snowplow Tuesday afternoon.(Dakota News Now)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a snowplow Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the crash happened near I-29 and Summit.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is advising drivers to slow down, buckle up, and use caution.

Authorities have not yet given an update if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Authorities make second arrest in shooting death of Sioux Falls teen
Authorities are still searching for a Day County woman who went missing during last week’s...
Search continues for missing Day County woman

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Tuesday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Tuesday Night Forecast
Pam Nelson
Minnehaha Co. treasurer accuses commission of illegal transfer
Sioux Falls snow alert map.
City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert