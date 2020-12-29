Boys and girls basketball highlights from the Parkston Classic

PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The #5B Viborg-Hurley and #1B Corsica-Stickney girls along with the #1A Dakota Valley boys were all winners Monday night at the Parkston Classic which featured 9 straight games starting at 9am. Avery Broughton’s team is incredible talented as they broke open a close game with Parkston to win 66-39 and remain unbeaten. And Bill Hansen’s team showed why they are the only good Cougars basketball team with a 53-34 win over Scotland.

The top-ranked team in Boys Class “A” is Dakota Valley and the Panthers showed why against Corsica-Stickney. Paul Bruns nailed a long “3″ to beat the half-time buzzer and give his team a 59-28 lead. He went on to score 36 points and younger brother Isaac had 21 in the 100-63 victory.

