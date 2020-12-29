Advertisement

City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert

Sioux Falls snow alert map.
Sioux Falls snow alert map.(KSFY)
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 4 pm Tuesday.

The snow alert will continue until routes are clear. The city says all vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3

Plowing in Zone 3 will begin tonight, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

General snow removal information is available at siouxfalls.org/snow. You can sign up for text message alerts by texting SNOWALERT to 888777.

To find your snow zone or the location of zone boundaries, use our online interactive map at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Authorities make second arrest in shooting death of Sioux Falls teen
Authorities are still searching for a Day County woman who went missing during last week’s...
Search continues for missing Day County woman

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2K checks stalled in Senate, GOP blocks vote
South Dakota lawmaker says she’ll stay away from Capitol
"We’ll be moving more into like what’s called the 1-B and 1-C phase, so that will include...
Avera Medical Minute: Questions and answers about coronavirus vaccinations
South Dakota reports continued decrease in active cases, 501 new cases Tuesday