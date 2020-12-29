City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 4 pm Tuesday.

The snow alert will continue until routes are clear. The city says all vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing.

Zone 3

Plowing in Zone 3 will begin tonight, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. At that time, all vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed.

Zone 2

Plowing of north/south streets will begin at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. All vehicles parked on north/south streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 p.m. whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 p.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Plowing of east/west streets will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. All vehicles parked on east/west streets are subject to ticketing and towing until streets have been plowed or until 5 a.m., whichever is earlier. Although this requirement is in effect only until 5 a.m., any continuing snow removal operations may impact your use of the street for parking.

Zone 1

Snow pickup operations in Zone 1 will begin at 1 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020. Vehicles parked in Zone 1 will be subject to ticketing and towing between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020.

General snow removal information is available at siouxfalls.org/snow. You can sign up for text message alerts by texting SNOWALERT to 888777.

To find your snow zone or the location of zone boundaries, use our online interactive map at www.siouxfalls.org/snow.

