Crews prepare for another winter storm in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -What started off as a mild snow season is now turning into back-to-back snow storms. Up to half a foot of snow is expected to fall Tuesday around the Sioux Falls area.

The end of December has been hectic for those in the snow removal business.

“We’re tired, but with three back-to-back snow falls this close you know and we’re just getting the hang of it and everything. But my guys are seasoned, they know what they are doing. It’s just trying to get everything you know worked on in between storms and try to take care of everything with Christmas and the holidays,” said Jeremy Fink, Owner of Absolute Green Inc. Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

Fink expects to be even busier these next few months.

“We’re just getting into it so I mean I have a feeling we’re going to get whooped this year,” said Fink.

Sioux falls Street maintenance crews are still working on cleaning up from the last big snowfall.

“The last snow event kind of threw us for a loop for all the wind and the drifting,” said Dustin Hansen, Sioux Falls Streets Operation Manager.

Getting maintenance done on their equipment and also gearing up for the upcoming storm.

Starting early Tuesday morning plows will be out on the roads. So crews ask that drivers give them space. That way they can safely and quickly clear the roads.

“We can’t clear it instantaneously when it falls, but they are getting it as fast as they can, treating the streets. So just don’t overdrive the conditions, be safe out there so everybody is safe. That we can get it done as quickly as possible and we can all have a safe New Year’s,” said Hansen.

Once the snow stops falling crews will work on cleaning up the city.

“As well as going into snow pickup operations downtown later in the week,” said Hansen.

Hansen says it is likely that a snow alert will be called. Meaning if a car is parked in an emergency snow route it could be towed and fined $35.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.