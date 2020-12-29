Advertisement

Crews prepare for another winter storm in Sioux Falls

By Miranda Paige
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -What started off as a mild snow season is now turning into back-to-back snow storms. Up to half a foot of snow is expected to fall Tuesday around the Sioux Falls area.

The end of December has been hectic for those in the snow removal business.

“We’re tired, but with three back-to-back snow falls this close you know and we’re just getting the hang of it and everything. But my guys are seasoned, they know what they are doing. It’s just trying to get everything you know worked on in between storms and try to take care of everything with Christmas and the holidays,” said Jeremy Fink, Owner of Absolute Green Inc. Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

Fink expects to be even busier these next few months.

“We’re just getting into it so I mean I have a feeling we’re going to get whooped this year,” said Fink.

Sioux falls Street maintenance crews are still working on cleaning up from the last big snowfall.

“The last snow event kind of threw us for a loop for all the wind and the drifting,” said Dustin Hansen, Sioux Falls Streets Operation Manager.

Getting maintenance done on their equipment and also gearing up for the upcoming storm.

Starting early  Tuesday morning plows will be out on the roads. So crews ask that drivers give them space. That way they can safely and quickly clear the roads.

“We can’t clear it instantaneously when it falls, but they are getting it as fast as they can, treating the streets. So just don’t overdrive the conditions, be safe out there so everybody is safe. That we can get it done as quickly as possible and we can all have a safe New Year’s,” said Hansen.

Once the snow stops falling crews will work on cleaning up the city.

“As well as going into snow pickup operations downtown later in the week,” said Hansen.

Hansen says it is likely that a snow alert will be called.  Meaning if a car is parked in an emergency snow route it could be towed and fined $35.

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Returned to play nine days after hunting accident on 12-21-20
Damon Wilkinson & De Smet Counting Blessings After Recovering From Hunting Accident
Police lights
34-year-old dies in two-vehicle crash Saturday
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

Latest News

Authorities are still searching for a Day County woman who went missing during last week’s...
Search continues for missing Day County woman
Great Bear Ski Valley begins season
The drive is a competition between Sioux Falls Police and Firefighters to see who can get the...
‘Heroes Behind the Badges’ blood drive kicks off in Sioux Falls
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Monday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Monday Night Forecast