Emergency services prepare for an uptick in winter weather accident calls.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With winter weather is on the way, emergency services are already preparing for an uptick in demand for their help on roadways.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office usually sees an uptick in road accident calls during winter storms.

“We’ve seen an increase number of accidents but that creates its own problem as well. With the reduced visibility we have to worry about can we get the vehicles off the road safely, when are we going to remove the vehicle if they’re in the ditch for example,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead.

Sheriff Milstead says the department has access to snowmobiles, ATV’s and other equipment to reach difficult areas and if need be, more staff can help as well.

“We’ll pull people from different divisions and move them out into the car if it warrants that. Also, we rely heavily on the emergency response capability of our volunteer fire departments,” the Sheriff added.

A Plus Towing in Sioux Falls also services AAA customers and says demand can nearly double during bad weather, so having patience is important.

“Big thing is it roughly takes an hour to tow a car, so you double the volume you just doubled your ETA’s from an hour to two hours but we’ll get to them. Hopefully they understand that just because it’s going to take two hours doesn’t mean we don’t want to help you,” said A Plus Towing owner Mark Pyle.

Sheriff Milstead echoes the importance of patience, and even says in some cases officers can help from afar.

“Sometimes the situation warrants a phone call, where an officer may take a report over the phone instead of actually responding just to stay safe and stay available for those priority calls for service,” said Milstead.

Sheriff Milstead added that along with patience, awareness is important as well. He advises using those resources like 511, social media, or other ways to get weather updates to make smart decisions about if and where you should be driving.

