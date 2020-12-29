Minnehaha Co. treasurer accuses commission of illegal transfer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Treasurer Pam Nelson has two days left in her role but she’s not slowing down ahead of retirement.

Nelson attended Tuesday’s county commission meeting to raise concerns about a decision she says is illegal

That decision would transfer an accountant from the auditor’s office to the treasurer’s office, something Nelson says the commission does not have the authority to do.

Nelson said her office does need staffing help but in the form of a “tax and license technician” at the service window, not an accountant.

“They should be looking at the real need, not the one they created. it’s because it’s convenient for them now, they’re trying to dump it on the treasurer’s office and that’s not appropriate. nor is it legal,” said Nelson.

Nelson says the commission has a history of not following laws.

The transition takes effect on January 4th, which is when the new treasurer takes office.

The commission authorized the transfer of an accountant from the Auditor’s Office to the Treasurer’s Office at Tuesday’s meeting.

The commission released the following statement following the meeting.

“The action of the Commission was to take the necessary steps for noticing and documenting authorization of the temporary over-hire, ensuring full transparency and compliance the South Dakota Codified Law.”

Copyright 2020 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.