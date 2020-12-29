Advertisement

Mnuchin: Some to start seeing $600 stimulus checks Tuesday night

By Gray News
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.

Munchin said in a series of tweets that the Treasury has delivered a payment file to the Federal Reserve. Paper checks will be mailed out beginning Wednesday, Mnuchin said, with overall distribution continuing into next week.

Americans will also be able to check on the status of their stimulus payment online beginning later this week, Mnuchin tweeted.

Americans earning up to $75,000 will qualify for the direct $600 payments, which are phased out at higher income levels, and there’s an additional $600 payment per dependent child.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal authorities identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the man responsible for the...
Nashville bomber to neighbor: World ‘never going to forget me’
The pandemic relief provisions include direct payments of $600 to Americans earning less than...
House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
A Nebraska man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for sex trafficking. He was...
Woman gets 10 years for sex trafficking 16-year-old
Police respond to a shooting reported Dec. 9 in northeast Sioux Falls.
Authorities make second arrest in shooting death of Sioux Falls teen
Authorities are still searching for a Day County woman who went missing during last week’s...
Search continues for missing Day County woman

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote
LMPD has fired Det. Joshua Jaynes, who secured the warrant that led officers to Breonna...
2 more Louisville police officers involved in Breonna Taylor investigation will be fired
The South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a snowplow Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities respond to crash involving snowplow
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Tuesday Night Forecast
First Alert Meteorologist Tyler Roney's Tuesday Night Forecast
Pam Nelson
Minnehaha Co. treasurer accuses commission of illegal transfer